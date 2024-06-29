EXCLUSIVE: Lunch Date ft. Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi & Saurabh Sachdeva aka the team of ‘Bad Cop’

The leading stars of Disney+ Hotstar series, Bad Cop including Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva graced us with their presence for a special exclusive segment that we planned as we took them out on a lunch date at Maharaja Bhog, Lower Parel.

Devaiah was in high spirits and in a fun mood right away as he went on to crack several jokes, which began with deliberately saying the wrong name to introduce Harleen Sethi. He also introduced Saurabh Sachdeva in jest but highlighted that Sachdeva has been an acting coach and how he is now acting more often than earlier.

Sachdeva also revealed that this is the first time he is doing something like this where they sit down and while having lunch, they do an interview. As the scrumptious food arrived, the trio went on to gorge on the delicious meal. While doing so, as some aamras arrived, Sethi shared that she loves mangoes and just sweet foods in general. When Sachdeva was asked if they had such a lovely spread of food while they were shooting for the show; he said that the spread of food on sets was very different and he would usually get his own food.

Then, it was revealed that Devaiah would never eat on set, and that was because he only eats one meal a day. Then he continued his candour and asked Sachdeva what is the one thing about promotions that he loves and one thing he hates. Sachdeva was quick to answer that he would love promotions like this where they gorge on delicious food but don’t like it when he is asked something he doesn’t know about and is trapped which then becomes a headline.

Sethi added how she also loves instances like these where they only get to know each other so well during promotions because on sets, everyone is working and in their zone. She also added that when you know your product is good, it helps. Sachdeva furthermore revealed that he is having such an amazing meal after a while because he has been on a strict diet for his next project.

They wouldn’t stop raving about the meal and how much are they enjoying. They later were graced by a few fans who were expressing their love and admiration for the trio. A lot of them clicked images with them as well.