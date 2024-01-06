Exclusive: Mukesh Tiwari bags web series Crash Boom Bang

Talented actor Mukesh Tiwari, the versatile actor, who is known for his films China Gate, Gangaajal, Golmaal, is set to entertain masses in new web show. As per a credible source, Mukesh will be part of an upcoming web series named Crash Boom Bang directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Lalit Prabhakar being part of the series. As per reports in media, Ashutosh Rana and Anant V Joshi are also part of the above mentioned project.

Mukesh was born on 24 August 1969 in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. He has completed his early studies from Sagar. After this he studied at the National School of Drama. Many professors say that Mukesh was considered the best actor present in the university at that time. Mukesh started his career in the year 1998 with the film China Gate. Till now he has worked in many of the best films of Hindi cinema.

We buzzed Mukesh but did not get through to him.

