EXCLUSIVE: Naezy on bond with Armaan Malik, potential project with Sana Makbul & being called ‘lazy’

Rapper Naezy managed to make a huge impact with his innings in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, as he was the first runner-up in the final showdown against actor Sana Makbul. While Sana Makbul won the show, Naezy got nothing but love from all fronts and was able to come out of the show a happy man.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Naezy opened up on how he feels his Bigg Boss OTT 3 innings turned out to be, his bond with Armaan Malik, potential plans for working with Sana Makbul, and other things.

How are you feeling coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

I am feeling very happy and very positive coming out of the show. It seems like a new life has begun for me as I am getting love and respect from everyone.

When you were in the house, you mentioned that you would help your mother in the kitchen. Have you done that?

Not yet, actually. I have been busy with interviews and signing deals. When all this is done and there is some peace, I will be able to spend time with my family members, help them out and have a good time as well.

What feedback has your family given to you?

They have told me that you made us proud, and you stayed exactly the way we have brought you up – with respect and understanding, loving everyone – so you showed your good qualities and were good with everyone – you did not fight with anyone, did not raise your hand on anyone, did not curse – that’s all that matters. They are very happy with my performance in the show, and they feel proud, so I feel good.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Whoever was staying with you was saying that Naezy isn’t like this at home; when you are told something, you get angry. How did you control your anger in the house because several situations must have propelled it?

My mantra regarding this was simple – don’t let the issue or anything go on your ego. You have to sacrifice your ego and not feel like ‘how did he say this to ME?’ you need to be wise and not retaliate for the sake of it. You need to be calm and suppress your ego – and that even helps the situation.

How is your bond with Armaan Malik now?

It is very normal. There isn’t too much to it now.

A lot of people called you lazy in the house. Did you never feel like responding to it strongly?

I honestly don’t care about it. You can call me anything – lazy or whatever. All that mattered was that I was getting love from everyone. But I was on medication, hence I was a little laid back. You can have an idea from how fast I rap – I am the fastest rapper, I can say five syllables in one second – no one is quicker than me. I can be quick and fast where I need to be.