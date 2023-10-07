Digital | News

Exclusive: Nikhil Madhok, Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwantary on Mumbai Diaries 2

Mumbai Diaries 2, has been making headlines with its thrilling and intense storyline. With a stellar cast featuring Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwantary, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and gripping narratives.

07 Oct,2023
The highly anticipated web series, Mumbai Diaries 2, has been making headlines with its thrilling and intense storyline. With a stellar cast featuring Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwantary, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and gripping narratives. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, the cast and producer shared insights into their experiences and challenges while working on the series.

One of the standout features of Mumbai Diaries 2 is its depiction of a medical drama set against the backdrop of a catastrophic flood. Mohit and Konkana shed light on the unique challenges they faced while shooting in an artificial flood setup. The cast Mohit, Konkana, and Shreya also discussed how their characters have evolved in the second season. Producer Nikhil Madhok delved into the behind-the-scenes challenges faced during the making of Mumbai Diaries 2. Additionally, Nikhil shared insights into the extensive research that went into portraying the medical profession authentically in the series.

Mumbai Diaries 2 is now set in the Bombay General Hospital, where doctors, nurses and staff members struggle to catch up with the devastation of the Mumbai floods in 2008. Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is created by Nikhil Advani, and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. Mumbai Diaries 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed first season, promises to be an even more intense and emotionally charged experience for viewers.

