Exclusive: Nitin Vakharia to feature in Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visuals’ series The Blinded

Senior actor Nitin Vakharia who has enthralled one and all with his effective portrayals in shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Maniben.com, Spy Bahu, Tera Mera Saath Rahe etc, will be seen in the upcoming Applause Entertainment helmed series on the OTT space. He has shot recently for Goldie Behl helmed Rose Audio Visual’s web series The Blinded. The series is created by Applause Entertainment and is directed by Ken Ghosh.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Sumeet Vyas, Aaditi S Pohankar, and Vivek Madaan featuring in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Exclusive: Vivek Madaan to feature in Applause Entertainment series The Blinded

We now hear of Nitin Vakharia being part of the cast of The Blinded.

We buzzed Nitin but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Adaa Khan urges people to be cautious while sharing locations on social media, read why

Playing DJ in Vanshaj has been a step forward towards much more clarity in life: Mahir Pandhi

Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more