Digital | News

Exclusive: Paatal Lok fame Chum Darang joins the cast of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Chum Darang who was seen in much applauded crime thriller series Undekhi on SonyLIV and TVF series Cubicles, is all set to entertain audiences in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Oct,2023 17:40:11
Chum Darang, who rose to fame with her work in projects like Paatal Lok, Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about the actress being part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Riya Shukla, Abhishek Chauhan and actress Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

Chum is a model, actress, social activist and entrepreneur from Pasighat of Arunachal Pradesh. She has won various beauty pageants. Darang’s interest in beauty pageants started in 2007 when she was just 16 and a major turning point was her winning Miss AAPSU 2010. She later participated in various National and International beauty contests. She was one of the finalists of North East Diva 2014 and was the second Runner up at Miss Himalaya 2015. She represented India in Miss Asia World 2017 beauty pageant, competing with contestants from 24 countries. She stood fifth and won the Miss Internet sub-title. She currently holds the crown of Miss Tiara India International 2017.

We contacted Chum but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

