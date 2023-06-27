ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Saadhika Syal to feature in TVF's The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5

Saadhika Syal who is presently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, will be part of The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 14:27:58
Actress Saadhika Syal who is presently seen in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, in the role of Ram Kapoor’s girlfriend Kriti Khanna is all upbeat about her presence in the much-awaited TVF series The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. Yes, ZEE5 has already announced that they will launch Season 4 of this popular Timeliners series this year. The series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

Saadhika Syal will join the cast of The Aam Aadmi Family in its 4th season.

As we know, The Aam Aadmi Family has a stellar cast that includes Chandan Anand, Kamlesh Gill, Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim and others who play part of the Sharma family.

As per a reliable source, “Saadhika will play the role of Sonu and will be part of the Sharma family in Season 4.”

The role of Sonu was earlier played by Gunjan Malhotra.

We buzzed Saadhika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5 and to the spokesperson at TVF but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saadhika will be seen in the Sony LIV series Scam 2003. She will also be seen in the Jio Cinema series Ranneeti.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree 

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet 

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

