Exclusive: Saadhika Syal to feature in TVF's The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5

Actress Saadhika Syal who is presently seen in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, in the role of Ram Kapoor’s girlfriend Kriti Khanna is all upbeat about her presence in the much-awaited TVF series The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. Yes, ZEE5 has already announced that they will launch Season 4 of this popular Timeliners series this year. The series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

Saadhika Syal will join the cast of The Aam Aadmi Family in its 4th season.

As we know, The Aam Aadmi Family has a stellar cast that includes Chandan Anand, Kamlesh Gill, Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim and others who play part of the Sharma family.

As per a reliable source, “Saadhika will play the role of Sonu and will be part of the Sharma family in Season 4.”

The role of Sonu was earlier played by Gunjan Malhotra.

We buzzed Saadhika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5 and to the spokesperson at TVF but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saadhika will be seen in the Sony LIV series Scam 2003. She will also be seen in the Jio Cinema series Ranneeti.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

