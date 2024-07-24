EXCLUSIVE: Sana Sultan Khan’s angry reaction on Armaan Malik body shaming her & other things

Content creator Sana Sultan Khan managed to have a good journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and while she did not win the show, she managed to have an impactful innings in the house being one of the first entrants in the house.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Khan opened up on an array of things that ranged from her bong with Shivani Kumari, her angry reaction to Armaan Malik for body shaming her and several other things.

Q. Did you expect to be out of the show this soon?

No but I guess having survived the show for around 34 days, I feel really good about it. It is a huge deal for me. We all know that Bigg Boss is a controversial reality show and to be surviving amid all that and not being controversial while also making an impact with your own identity – that is a huge factor, and I am proud I was able to do that. I did not want things to get ugly and hence I also feel that I came out at the right time.

Q. Armaan Malik has become a contestant in the house, who is manipulating everyone. He is very sweet on the face and a different person on the back, even with you. What do you have to say about that?

I can only say that he doesn’t have niceness in his blood, and I cannot do anything about it. With him, he has said it to my face also but also behind my back. He tried to break my friendships and even body shame me – going below the belt. Then he would say that I am like his younger sister and the house will feel incomplete with me etc. There isn’t much you can do about it.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Q. On the other hand, Naezy would take a stand for – be it your or Sana Makbul as well even when Armaan Malik would say stuff.

I used to earlier think that Naezy was also being manipulated because he used to say that for sitting with you, I get a lot of hate. I would wonder ki who is giving me this hate – might be the group he is sitting with. But he would still sit with me, so I understood that he is a loyal man and his friendship is loyal.