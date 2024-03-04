Exclusive: Saqib Ayub and Vivek Madaan to feature in Amazon miniTV’s Love Adhura

Amazon miniTV will soon come up with a romance thriller titled Love Adhura, which will be a deadly cat-and-mouse game. Directed by Tanveer Bookwala from Ding Infinity, the show encapsulates passionate romance laced with a nail-biting thriller that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Packed with fatal attraction, mystery, and a high-octane chase, Love Adhura will feature Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes as Sumit and Nandita. What begins as an unlikely encounter between these two strangers quickly evolves into a complex web of love and betrayal and only time will tell who wins.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about this new series and it having the popular Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra playing the leads.

We now hear of actor Saqib Ayub of Bambai Meri Jaan and Farzi fame joining the cast of the series to play a very important character. We also hear of Vivek Madaan of Aranyak, Farzi, Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story also being part of the series.

We buzzed the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

