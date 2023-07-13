ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sayandeep Sengupta to be a part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Sayandeep Sengupta, who has been part of projects like Undekhi, City of Dreams and Chitrakut, roped in for SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 14:19:23
Young actor Sayandeep Sengupta, known for his exceptional acting skills in projects like Undekhi, City of Dreams and Chitrakut, is all set to entertain fans in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Sayandeep will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

The team is currently shooting for the above mentioned project. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Sayandeep and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

