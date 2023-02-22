Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Hindi TV industry. She recently entertained and enthralled one and all with her presence in Bigg Boss 16 and well, we truly loved every bit of it.

Jo pyaar likhta hai, kya pyaar karne ke kaabil hai? Disney+ Hotstar’s latest romantic drama, ‘Dear Ishq’ to answer this. Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, the platform brings to masses a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions, and at the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other. Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Popular actor Sumbul Toqueer has been grabbing eyeballs recently and we can’t be more excited as she is set to enter Disney+ Hotstar’s much-loved series, Dear Ishq! She essays the role of a fun, uber-cool influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan’s (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim)

Talking about her special cameo, Sumbul Touqeer said, “I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after Big Boss where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor. I have worked with Atif sir previously and am thoroughly excited to be on his set. I feel very comfortable around him and deeply respect and admire him. I’ve met Niyati and she is really sweet and fun to be around. I am looking forward to audience reactions and hope they enjoy seeing me in a different avatar.”

