Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT season 2, check first promo

Bigg Boss OTT is back! As per reports in Times Of India, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to return with season 2 and will stream on Jio Cinema this time. The makers recently released the first reality show promo featuring actor Salman Khan, who will host this season.

As netizens are aware that filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the previous Bigg Boss OTT, but this time the original host of Bigg Boss, Salman, will host the show. The first promo opens up with Salman Khan saying, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhenge… entertainment hai 24 ghante only on Jio Cinema. Main le kar aa raha hoon Bigg Boss OTT… toh dekhta jaa India.”

🚨 BREAKING! Bigg Boss OTT Season 02 PROMO Revealed #BiggBoseOTT COMING SOON!pic.twitter.com/hPnv8S6BgE — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 25, 2023

Although the full list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants is not out yet. However, Aditya Narayan, Poonam Pandey, Rajeev Sen, Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Umar Riaz, Fahmaan Khan, Faisal Shaikh, Awez Darbar and Jiya Shankar are also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to go on air in June 2023. But the official release date is not revealed yet. The show is expected to run for over 3 months. Bigg Boss OTT streamed exclusively on Voot. The grand finale of the show took place on September 18, 2021, and Divya Agarwal had emerged as the winner, while Nishant Bhat was the runner-up.

