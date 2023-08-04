ADVERTISEMENT
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic Of Shiri

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 16:15:49
Jio Cinema’s upcoming show, The Magic Of Shiri, seems to be facing various hurdles. It was earlier reported in the media that the series’s release date has been moved amid reports of the Jain community raising objections against it.

Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jafferi in lead roles, the show was initially set for a digital premiere on JioCinema on July 13. However, now we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively learnt that JioCinema has scrapped the show. The source mentions that the show will not stream on Jio amidst the controversy. However, if it goes to another streaming platform, it is unknown.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show features Namit Das, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala and Neelu Kohli. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala. The Magic of Shiri traces the story of Shiri Shah (Divyanka), who sacrifices a lot to marry her Jain husband but decides to pursue her dreams later.

We buzzed Divyanka, she said, “From what I have been told, it will be out soon.”

We reached out to the spokesperson at JioCinema, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

