Ashi Singh drops BTS from Meet sets, looks upset

Ashi Singh, the versatile actress known for her role as Meet Hooda in the TV show Meet, recently shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes moments from the set that left fans both excited and curious. With the show taking a 16-year leap in the storyline, Ashi bid farewell to her beloved character Meet Hooda and embraced her new role as Sumeet. In a heartfelt gesture, Ashi took to her Instagram handle to post a selfie that captured her raw emotions after shooting her final scene as Meet Hooda.

Ashi Singh drops selfie from Meet sets

The photo showcased a mix of nostalgia, sadness, and gratitude, as she poured her heart into the character she had brought to life. But that wasn’t all! Ashi also treated her followers to another candid selfie, revealing a slightly melancholic mood, perhaps reflecting the bittersweet farewell. As fans eagerly anticipate the show’s new chapter and the transformation of Ashi’s character, the atmosphere is buzzing with anticipation for the exciting twists and turns that lie ahead in Meet’s storyline. With Ashi’s talent and versatility, there’s no doubt that she will captivate audiences with her portrayal of Sumeet, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and charm to the show.

Stay tuned for more captivating moments and unexpected surprises as the show Meet continues to unfold its delightful journey on screen