A black tux with a crisp white shirt will be my ‘dress to kill’: Pulkit Bangia

Actor Pulkit Bangia who is known for his TV shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Sab Satrangi, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, Kumkum Bhagya, Faltu etc, is handsome and has a great sense of fashion and styling. The handsome young man possesses good looks, a great future as an actor and is stylish too. He has featured in challenging roles and looks forward to be part of more meaningful work that will offer him the scope to perform.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Pulkit talks about his fashion choices and secrets.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Style is comfort for me.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My shoes

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I feel sexy when I am dressed up in suits.

Your fashion inspiration:

I really like how Shahid Kapoor dresses up. You can say I get inspired by his fashion sense.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A black tux with a crisp white shirt

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Indian

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Pyjama

Indian or western:

Both.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Vest and loose linen shirt with open buttons and shorts

Fashion advice to fans:

Be comfortable in your skin and wear what compliments your personality

Exclusive: Rashami Desai to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Kunj Anand and Siddharth Bodke to feature in film Idiots