Alia Bhatt is my fashion inspiration: Aarna Bhadoriya

Talented actress Aarna Bhadoriya, who has previously featured in shows like Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Kya Haal Mr Panchal, Baalveer Returns, Pratigya 2, Parmavtar Shri Krishna, and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others, has earned huge popularity featuring in Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood movie Raksha Bandhan.

Aarna, who will soon be entering the Colors TV show Suhaagan to play a negative character, Rose, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Being trendy

Favorite item in your wardrobe

My wardrobe is filled with favourite clothes, but I only love makeup.

Your fashion inspiration

Alia Bhatt

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Western

Jeans or pajama

Pajama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Frocks.

Fashion advice to fans

Always wear comfortable clothes.

