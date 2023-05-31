ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt is my fashion inspiration: Aarna Bhadoriya

Young and talented actress Aarna Bhadoriya, who will soon be playing a negative character, Rose, in Colors TV show Suhaagan, reveals about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 10:59:22
Talented actress Aarna Bhadoriya, who has previously featured in shows like Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Kya Haal Mr Panchal, Baalveer Returns, Pratigya 2, Parmavtar Shri Krishna, and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others, has earned huge popularity featuring in Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood movie Raksha Bandhan.

Aarna, who will soon be entering the Colors TV show Suhaagan to play a negative character, Rose, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Being trendy

Favorite item in your wardrobe

My wardrobe is filled with favourite clothes, but I only love makeup.

Your fashion inspiration

Alia Bhatt

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Western

Jeans or pajama

Pajama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Frocks.

Fashion advice to fans

Always wear comfortable clothes.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

