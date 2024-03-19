Blooming Beauty: Vaani Kapoor Takes Center Stage In A Graceful Floral Strapless Dress

Vaani Kapoor, the captivating Bollywood actress, needs no introduction to winning hearts with her beauty and ability. Vaani has developed as a true star in the entertainment industry, from mesmerizing audiences on the big screen to creating fashion trends with her exquisite style. The actress has an undeniable sense of style, whether dressed casually or in a stunning ensemble for an event. The diva pushes the bar with each new snapshot she posts on social media. This time, the diva opted for a floral strapless dress to attend style icon awards. Check out her amazing look.

Vaani Kapoor’s Floral Strapless Dress-

The Mandala Murders actress shared a stunning look as she got ready for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards in a floral strapless dress. The outfit consists of a multi-colored digitally, floral printed strapless tube-style sweetheart neckline and corset bodice, and attached pleated asymmetric hemline with a back-train appearance dress. The outfit is from Gauri & Nainika. She kept her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva for a nude shade makeup with shimmery light nude, black smudge eyeliner highlighted cheeks and pink creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with purple stone, pink glittery ear studs, and a gold ring paired with gold heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her stylish appearance with striking postures.

