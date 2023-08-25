Confidence is the best accessory you can wear: OMG 2 fame Anvesha Vij

Young beauty Anvesha Vij, who played Pankaj Tripathi’s onscreen daughter Damyanti in OMG 2, and played the role of Nikki Kapoor in Prime Video’s Crash Course, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. The actress got in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is #ishtyle for you in one word?
Expression
Favorite item in your wardrobe…
My hoodies
What style makes you feel sexy?
Anything leather or wearing colours like black, blue and pink
Your fashion inspiration
Vogue or Pinterest
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
I would probably pair a corset with cargo pants, heels and jewellery.
Jackets or hats
Jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts
Sweatshirts
Indian or western
I love both or maybe Indian a bit more
Jeans or pyjama
Pyjama
Fav Beachwear Fashion
Bright and colourful swimsuits
Fashion advice to fans
Confidence is the best accessory you can wear. Choose clothes that make you feel comfortable and confident, and your style will shine
Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda