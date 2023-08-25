ADVERTISEMENT
Confidence is the best accessory you can wear: OMG 2 fame Anvesha Vij

Anvesha Vij, who played Pankaj Tripathi's onscreen daughter Damyanti in OMG 2, got in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 14:43:34
Young beauty Anvesha Vij, who played Pankaj Tripathi’s onscreen daughter Damyanti in OMG 2, and played the role of Nikki Kapoor in Prime Video’s Crash Course, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. The actress got in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Expression

Favorite item in your wardrobe…

My hoodies

What style makes you feel sexy?

Anything leather or wearing colours like black, blue and pink

Your fashion inspiration

Vogue or Pinterest

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

I would probably pair a corset with cargo pants, heels and jewellery.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

I love both or maybe Indian a bit more

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Bright and colourful swimsuits

Fashion advice to fans

Confidence is the best accessory you can wear. Choose clothes that make you feel comfortable and confident, and your style will shine

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

