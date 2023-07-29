Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya the power couple in TV town are expecting their first child. Disha is exhibiting high levels of dedication to work and is positive to the core during her pregnancy. She is playing the lead of Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 along with Nakuul Mehta. The duo was called back to lead the cast of the third edition of the show a few months back. Disha who is working during her pregnancy keeps sharing regular updates on her pregnancy and on her personal life on social media. Her fashion taste is also put up on social media on a few occasions. Today, Disha Parmar has put up a fabulous post where she is seen donning a peach-coloured flowing gown which is of the off-shoulder style.

Yes, Disha looks absolutely royal in this getup. As usual, her face is lit up and glowing and this is owing to her pregnancy. She dazzles in this look. And we must tell you that this light colour looks brilliant on her. She calls herself Barbie and her fans are immediately there to take note of it and call her by amazing adjectives like Princess, Jalpari etc.

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Disha looks absolutely supreme in this style!! What say, folks?

