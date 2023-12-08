Hrithik Roshan is my fashion inspiration: Akshay Waghmare

Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare is known for TV shows Pratishodh Zunj Astitvachi, Thipkyanchi Rangoli, Bigg Boss Marathi etc. He will also be seen in the upcoming movie Khurchi. Earlier he appeared in projects Thech, Bedhadak, Dostigiri and Bus Stop. The celebrity is a fashion enthusiast and chooses the best of styling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Akshay talks about his fashion secrets. He talks about his love for glares, and how he chooses comfort when it comes to choosing his attire for the day.

Read here.

Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Jeans and shirts/ T-shirts.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Whatever I wear. Any kind of fluorescent shirts, I feel sexy and comfortable.

Your fashion inspiration:

Hrithik Roshan

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

White Coloured shirts/T-shirts which will be transparent, with blue denim. I will also wear fluorescent shoes, glares and a watch with a big dial.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts

Jackets or Hats:

Jackets

Jeans or Pyjama:

Jeans I wear daily. But I love pyjamas the most as I feel comfortable in them. So I choose both.

Indian or western:

Indian

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Short denim pants, with breezy loose shirts with glare and a watch.

