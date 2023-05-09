I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni

Jayshree Soni the talented actress who was recently part of the Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit is a fashionista to the core. She engages herself in unique styles and chooses to be comfortable in whatever style she chooses for herself.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Jayshree Soni talks about her fashion choices.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
One’s personality
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
Any white colour dress
The style that makes you feel sexy:
I feel all the time sexy in any style.
Your fashion inspiration:
My wardrobe and my next shopping
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
A white colour short dress wearing diamonds, white heels, and a branded bag with bouncy hair and light makeup.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
In Mumbai shirts, and in Australia sweatshirts.
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
White is my favourite and mostly white goes with every colour.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
My shades (sunglasses)
Indian or western:
Western
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
There are so many but one that I got in 2018 February was a beautiful flower print dress, with a lot of love and respect, and that is very close to my heart.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
In lockdown I had put on weight, so had to do more shopping. From size 6-8, I became size 10-12 which is medium or + medium. A light parrot green colour CUE Australian brand dress I remember, I wore the most in lockdown because that was size 10-12 medium size. After lockdown, I had to cut that expensive dress with Scissors by promising myself that I will never ever come in this size again. So that will be always remembered.
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Bikiniwear with a thin light colour long open shirt on top of that.
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
Party wears.
Fashion advice to fans:
Wear the confidence first and then wear any dress you like. Guarantee you would look more attractive than before.