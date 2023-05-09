ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni

Jayshree Soni who was last seen in the Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar produced by DJ's - A Creative Unit, talks about her fashion choices.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 12:41:03
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni

Jayshree Soni the talented actress who was recently part of the Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit is a fashionista to the core. She engages herself in unique styles and chooses to be comfortable in whatever style she chooses for herself.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Jayshree Soni talks about her fashion choices.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

One’s personality

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Any white colour dress

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I feel all the time sexy in any style.

Your fashion inspiration:

My wardrobe and my next shopping

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A white colour short dress wearing diamonds, white heels, and a branded bag with bouncy hair and light makeup.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

In Mumbai shirts, and in Australia sweatshirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

White is my favourite and mostly white goes with every colour.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

My shades (sunglasses)

Indian or western:

Western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

There are so many but one that I got in 2018 February was a beautiful flower print dress, with a lot of love and respect, and that is very close to my heart.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: 

In lockdown I had put on weight, so had to do more shopping. From size 6-8, I became size 10-12 which is medium or + medium. A light parrot green colour CUE Australian brand dress I remember, I wore the most in lockdown because that was size 10-12 medium size. After lockdown, I had to cut that expensive dress with Scissors by promising myself that I will never ever come in this size again. So that will be always remembered.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Bikiniwear with a thin light colour long open shirt on top of that.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Party wears.

Fashion advice to fans:

Wear the confidence first and then wear any dress you like. Guarantee you would look more attractive than before.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film
Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed
Vedha Review: Primeval Portrayal Of Red-hot Evil
Vedha Review: Primeval Portrayal Of Red-hot Evil
Read Latest News