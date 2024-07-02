[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Looks Stunning In Black Floral Bustier And Pants

Kajal Aggarwal, a well-known actress in the South Indian industry, is making waves with her recently released film, Satyabhama. Kajal Aggarwal is not just an actor; she is also a trendsetter. Her unique design sense, as shown by her daily outfit choices, creates new trends on Instagram. In her recent appearance, she raised the fashion bar again with her elegant black co-ord outfit. Her impact on Instagram is sure to excite you about her upcoming trends. Look at the photos below and get inspired by her unique style!

Kajal Aggarwal’s Black Co-ord Set-

Taking to her Instagram post, Redefining the trend, Kajal appeared in a gorgeous black co-ord ensemble, exuding her ageless allure. The actress looks amazing in a black strapless tube-style, midriff-fitting bustier, which fantastically fits her. The 3-D floral embellishment all over the bustier with two pockets adds a stylish touch to her look. She finished her ensemble with matching pants, complementing her swag. The outfit is from the Noie Noei clothing brand. Take a look at the photos below and be captivated by her charm!

Kajal Aggarwal’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Kajal Aggarwal always captivates with her edgy jawline, gorgeous physique, and stunning attitude. She opts for a side-partition sleek straight hairstyle for a touch of elegance. Her lovely eyelids have a pale eyeshadow with thick eyeliner, and highlighting cheeks, which also make her appear appealing. Her peach-brown lips complement her pop-inspired design. She finishes off her appearance with gold long earrings, and black heels. Kajal’s unique stances reflect her fiery personality and deep attractiveness, leaving you captivated by her charm.

