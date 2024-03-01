Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Her Hourglass-Toned Figure in Green Long Dress; See Pics

Vaani Kapoor, the gorgeous fashionista in town, never fails to rule hearts with her excellent outfit selections. She always knows how to look flawless, whether in ethereal lehengas, domineering pantsuits, or seductive bodycon dresses. Her impeccable sense of style consistently makes her newsworthy. The actress undoubtedly has a keen sense of style, whether it’s a laid-back approach to dressing or a standout outfit for a red carpet-event. The diva raises the bar with each new photo she shares on social media.

Today, she shared a stunning picture of her latest photoshoot in a long green dress on Instagram. Check out her alluring appearance.

Vaani Kapoor’s Glamorous Look

The Shamshera actress shared a photo from her most recent photo shoot on Instagram, looking stunning in a beautiful green outfit. The diva wore a long, body-hugging dress that showcased her flawlessly curved posture. It was light green, off-the-shoulder, full sleeves and a flower in the center of the bust. The clothing line Reversible is the source of the ensemble. She styled her hair in a waved, side-parted way. The diva wore minimal makeup, using glossy pink lipstick and sparkly accentuated cheekbones. She adds gold hoops to her ears to complete the look.

What do you think about Vaani Kapoor’s stunning appearance? Share your views in the comments section below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.