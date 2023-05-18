Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey

Actor Shine Pandey who recently made his debut with the Voot web series UP65, is a fashionista to the core. He looks at comfort in his fashion and styling.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shine Pandey talks about his fashion choices. He matches colours in effective style and also engages in having his own fashion style.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Comfort
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
No favourites
The style that makes you feel sexy:
Oversized T-shirt with anything
Your fashion inspiration:
Don’t take inspiration
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
Going all Black
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Sweatshirts
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
Pastel or solid colours or maybe just white
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Rings
Indian or western:
Western
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
Jordans
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Only shorts
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Just shorts
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
Nothing actually
Fashion advice to fans:
Just be comfortable in your own skin.
I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma
My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma
Cycling is my favourite exercise: Ridhiema Tiwari