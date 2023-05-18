ADVERTISEMENT
Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey

Shine Pandey who recently debuted in the Voot series UP65, is a fashionista. He talks about his fashion choices and much more. Read to know his fashion engagements and likings.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 11:17:32
Actor Shine Pandey who recently made his debut with the Voot web series UP65, is a fashionista to the core. He looks at comfort in his fashion and styling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shine Pandey talks about his fashion choices. He matches colours in effective style and also engages in having his own fashion style.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

No favourites

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Oversized T-shirt with anything

Your fashion inspiration:

Don’t take inspiration

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Going all Black

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Pastel or solid colours or maybe just white

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Rings

Indian or western:

Western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Jordans

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: 

Only shorts

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Just shorts

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Nothing actually

Fashion advice to fans:

Just be comfortable in your own skin.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

