Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey

Shine Pandey who recently debuted in the Voot series UP65, is a fashionista. He talks about his fashion choices and much more. Read to know his fashion engagements and likings.

Actor Shine Pandey who recently made his debut with the Voot web series UP65, is a fashionista to the core. He looks at comfort in his fashion and styling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shine Pandey talks about his fashion choices. He matches colours in effective style and also engages in having his own fashion style.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

No favourites

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Oversized T-shirt with anything

Your fashion inspiration:

Don’t take inspiration

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Going all Black

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Pastel or solid colours or maybe just white

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Rings

Indian or western:

Western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Jordans

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Only shorts

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Just shorts

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Nothing actually

Fashion advice to fans:

Just be comfortable in your own skin.

