White Kurta, Baggy Jeans To Bold Black Bodycon: Sonam Bajwa's Guide To Transitional Essentials

Sonam Bajwa stuns in a casual wear and quickly takes the transition route to go glam in a bodycon that in stunning to the core. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com and know more about her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Sep,2023 17:32:16
Sonam Bajwa the talented Punjabi actress is scintillating to the core in her well-dressed avatars. She has a very unique fashion sense, and is trim and proper in her style when it matters the most. Fashion and styling are handy protocols to follow for celebrities. Actors need to look elegant and look their best. Sonam Bajwa the talented Punjabi actress does it so well and ranks literally high in the fashion scale. She is quite active on social media and puts up varied fashion goals via pictures and videos. The recent one is from her transitional dressing, where she moves from jeans and kurta to a black bodycon with all grace.

With a sparkle in her eyes, Sonam is the epitome of style and good looks. In this video, you can see her in a casual white kurta and dark-coloured baggy jeans. She puts on red bangles and wears a small bindi on her forehead. She contemplates between tying her hair in a bun or leaving it loose. Then comes the big transition from casual wear to a drop-dead glam avatar.

She is seen in a bold black bodycon with her hair let loose. She is engrossed in herself, as she sits and poses. She looks sensational and hot in this dazzling avatar. The bodycon and colour black look good on her.

You can watch the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow, Sonam is a stylist for sure in this getup!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

