White Kurta, Baggy Jeans To Bold Black Bodycon: Sonam Bajwa's Guide To Transitional Essentials

Sonam Bajwa the talented Punjabi actress is scintillating to the core in her well-dressed avatars. She has a very unique fashion sense, and is trim and proper in her style when it matters the most. Fashion and styling are handy protocols to follow for celebrities. Actors need to look elegant and look their best. Sonam Bajwa the talented Punjabi actress does it so well and ranks literally high in the fashion scale. She is quite active on social media and puts up varied fashion goals via pictures and videos. The recent one is from her transitional dressing, where she moves from jeans and kurta to a black bodycon with all grace.

With a sparkle in her eyes, Sonam is the epitome of style and good looks. In this video, you can see her in a casual white kurta and dark-coloured baggy jeans. She puts on red bangles and wears a small bindi on her forehead. She contemplates between tying her hair in a bun or leaving it loose. Then comes the big transition from casual wear to a drop-dead glam avatar.

She is seen in a bold black bodycon with her hair let loose. She is engrossed in herself, as she sits and poses. She looks sensational and hot in this dazzling avatar. The bodycon and colour black look good on her.

You can watch the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow, Sonam is a stylist for sure in this getup!!