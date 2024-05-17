From Breakfast to Dinner: Peek into Ashi Singh and Tara Sutaria’s Scrumptious Meal!

Ashi Singh and Tara Sutaria, renowned for their beauty and talent, are also dedicated to maintaining their physique. They adhere to a strict diet and workout regimen, a testament to their commitment to their craft. However, they also indulge their culinary interests, which span from traditional Indian dishes to international delicacies. They enjoy exploring diverse cuisines, from flavorful street food to exquisite fine dining. Today, they shared pictures of their delectable meals, offering a glimpse into their love for food. Check out the picture below!

Ashi Singh and Tara Sutaria’s Delicious Meal Appearance-

Ashi Singh

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of a dining table filled with delicious food. The picture features a white dhokla, a fruit plate with dragon fruit and kiwi slices, fresh banana pieces, carrots, a poha, and green chutney. This meal offers a mix of textures, flavors, and nutrients, making it both delicious and nutritious. The actress enjoys a well-balanced and wholesome diet! She captioned her post, “Breakfast 😋.”

Tara Sutaria

Taking to her Instagram post, the Bollywood actress shared pictures of having an Italian dinner with an Italian family. In the first photo, the actress is seen having wine, cheering, and capturing a picture. In the second picture, the diva captured a portrait picture of her favorite meal, Vongole. The plate is filled with spaghetti and roasted bean clams. The actress enjoys exploring cuisines and sharing her culinary adventures with her followers.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more food updates.