I have got the best compliment for my Atte ka halwa from Anju Mahendru: Gurpreet Singh

Talented actor Gurpreet Singh, rose to fame with his acting chops in projects like Kahiin To Hoga, Saarthi, Durgesh Nandini, Mayka, Mahabharat and Rangrasiya. The actor is a big-time foodie and a great cook, who loves to eat. He shared his favourite recipes and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

Well, I eat everything, so technically no cheating, right? It’s all about balance – a little indulgence and a lot of exercise!

What would be your last meal on earth?

Oh, it’s definitely a Bollywood drama, and the star is home-cooked magic!

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Occasionally, I do. I can whip up almost anything that falls under the category of “simple home food” – a true Indian kitchen superhero!

Veg or non veg?

I turned vegetarian, realizing everything my body needs is in veg, plus, I’m a die-hard animal lover.

Baked or fried?

Whichever is available, and if both are on the menu, count me in for a double feature!

Soup or salad?

(Smirks) I love both; it’s like choosing between two favorite dance numbers – impossible!

One vegetable that you hate the most?

(Laughs) Nah, I love all the veggies – no veggie villain in my kitchen!

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Kaddu ki sabzi! Surprisingly tasty – it was like a plot twist in my culinary journey.

Your erotica food?

I’m not a foodie, but anything that’s a blockbuster of taste – like my favorite Gulab Jamun!

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Keanu Reeves for his simplicity, and then Hugh Jackman and Jason Statham – imagine the action-packed dinner conversations!

Midnight snack?

Absolutely! Anjir ice cream for the midnight win!

The dish that your family loves when you make it?

Fulka (Punjabi roti)! My friends used to say it’s “guru da dhaba” whenever I’m the chef.

The best compliment you got for which dish?

Anju Mahendru praised my Atte ka halwa saying it has the same taste of gurudwara Prasad – that was my moment in the kitchen!