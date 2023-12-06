Pizza is my cheat food: Kundali Bhagya actress Niju Machhan

Niju Machhan, who is known for her acting chops in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is currently seen playing the character of Gurpreet in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Niju revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.
What is your cheat food?
Pizza
Favourite exercise?
Running
Fruits or juices?
Fruits
Stairs or lift?
Stairs
Your best morning routine will comprise of
Jogging for 20 minutes and then having my ginger tea
Yoga Or Weights
Yoga
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Suryanamaskar and few other Yoga asana
Walking or Jogging
Jogging
Your take on health suppliments
I don’t believe in taking health suppliments
Best way to burn calories
Jogging for at least 20 minutes
One tip for everyday fitness?
Drink luke warm water daily and avoid junk food
Also Read: Superstar Salman Khan inaugrated the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival! Lighten up the lamp at the festival!
Also Read: Post Uttrakhand incident, schools take students to watch Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj!