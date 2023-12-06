Pizza is my cheat food: Kundali Bhagya actress Niju Machhan

Niju Machhan, who is known for her acting chops in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is currently seen playing the character of Gurpreet in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Niju revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

Pizza

Favourite exercise?

Running

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of

Jogging for 20 minutes and then having my ginger tea

Yoga Or Weights

Yoga

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Suryanamaskar and few other Yoga asana

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

I don’t believe in taking health suppliments

Best way to burn calories

Jogging for at least 20 minutes

One tip for everyday fitness?

Drink luke warm water daily and avoid junk food

