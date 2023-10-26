I make yummy Chicken Biryani and Chicken Rogan Josh: Sajjad Nyk

Sajjad Nyk, who previously acted in the Punjabi TV show, Akhiyan Udik Diya, where he essayed the role of Arjun Bajaj, is a foodie to the core. He cooks very well and can make quite a lot of main dishes.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sajjad talks about his love for food and cooking.

Read here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Biryani

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Anything cooked by my mom. I’m very very much in love with food made by her, as it includes love for me…

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I can cook Chicken Rogan Josh and Chicken Biryani very well.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Bitter Gourd

Your erotica food?

Potato

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for Shraddha Kapoor.

Midnight snack?

I avoid eating anything at midnight… But if in any case noodles I guess.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

When I make Biryani my family love it…

The best compliment got was for which dish:

The best compliment I have got is for Chicken Biryani and Chicken Rogan Josh.

