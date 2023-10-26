Lifestyle | Food

I make yummy Chicken Biryani and Chicken Rogan Josh: Sajjad Nyk

Sajjad Nyk the actor who has featured in the Punjabi show Akhiyan Udik Diya, is a good cook and has a fascination for different cuisines of food. Here he talks about it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Oct,2023 13:37:54
Sajjad Nyk, who previously acted in the Punjabi TV show, Akhiyan Udik Diya, where he essayed the role of Arjun Bajaj, is a foodie to the core. He cooks very well and can make quite a lot of main dishes.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sajjad talks about his love for food and cooking.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Biryani

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Anything cooked by my mom. I’m very very much in love with food made by her, as it includes love for me…

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I can cook Chicken Rogan Josh and Chicken Biryani very well.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Bitter Gourd

Your erotica food?

Potato

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for Shraddha Kapoor.

Midnight snack?

I avoid eating anything at midnight… But if in any case noodles I guess.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

When I make Biryani my family love it…

The best compliment got was for which dish:

The best compliment I have got is for Chicken Biryani and Chicken Rogan Josh.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

