I would love to cook for Janhvi Kapoor: Sorab Bedi

Actor Sorab Bedi, who is a popular face featuring in TVC, has also acted for Myntra, Lifestyle among many other brands. He started doing modelling for many magazines, Designers and Brands. He was featured in Vogue India, Brides Today, The Man Magazine, etc. He has worked with Gaurav Gupta, Anushe Pirani among many others.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sorab talks about his passion for food. You can check it here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chole Bathure

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Rajma Chawal

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes I do cook at home. I make all kinds of rice, dal etc.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non Veg

Baked or fried?

Fried

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Lokki

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Patagobi Ki Sabzi

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Janhvi Kapoor

Midnight snack?

Maggie

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family loves it when I make Rajma Chawal

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Rajma Chawal and Mutton Curry

