I would love to cook for Janhvi Kapoor: Sorab Bedi

Actor Sorab Bedi, who is a popular face featuring in TVC, has also acted for Myntra, Lifestyle among many other brands. He started doing modelling for many magazines, Designers and Brands. He was featured in Vogue India, Brides Today, The Man Magazine, etc. He has worked with Gaurav Gupta, Anushe Pirani among many others.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sorab talks about his passion for food. You can check it here.
What is your favourite cheat food?
Chole Bathure
What would your last meal on Earth be?
Rajma Chawal
Do you cook at home? What do you make?
Yes I do cook at home. I make all kinds of rice, dal etc.
Veg or Non Veg?
Non Veg
Baked or fried?
Fried
Soup or salad?
Soup
One vegetable that you hate the most?
Lokki
Weirdest dish you ever ate?
Patagobi Ki Sabzi
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
Janhvi Kapoor
Midnight snack?
Maggie
The dish that your family loves when you make:
My family loves it when I make Rajma Chawal
The best compliment got was for which dish:
Rajma Chawal and Mutton Curry
