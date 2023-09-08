Lifestyle | Food

I would love to cook for Janhvi Kapoor: Sorab Bedi

Sorab Bedi model cum actor talks about his fetish for food. He talks about what he likes and what he dislikes when it comes to food. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Sep,2023 17:01:05
I would love to cook for Janhvi Kapoor: Sorab Bedi 849782

Actor Sorab Bedi, who is a popular face featuring in TVC, has also acted for Myntra, Lifestyle among many other brands. He started doing modelling for many magazines, Designers and Brands. He was featured in Vogue India, Brides Today, The Man Magazine, etc. He has worked with Gaurav Gupta, Anushe Pirani among many others.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sorab talks about his passion for food. You can check it here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chole Bathure

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Rajma Chawal

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes I do cook at home. I make all kinds of rice, dal etc.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non Veg

Baked or fried?

Fried

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Lokki

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Patagobi Ki Sabzi

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Janhvi Kapoor

Midnight snack?

Maggie

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family loves it when I make Rajma Chawal

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Rajma Chawal and Mutton Curry

From Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Ajit to Kulbhushan Kharbanda: Revisiting the vicious Bollywood villains

#HappyTeachersDay: My constant teacher in my life has been my father: Karanvir Sharma 

#HappyTeachersDay: The day should be celebrated with huge enthusiasm always: Kaveri Priyam

#HappyTeachersDay: The biggest teacher is life itself: Vijayendra Kumeria of Teri Meri Doriyaann fame

#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: This year my mom plans to dress me up as Lord Krishna: Vidhaan Sharma 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Football is my favourite sport: Satya Tiwari 849727
Football is my favourite sport: Satya Tiwari
You can find someone like Vedika of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si in every family: Ankita Sharma 849696
You can find someone like Vedika of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si in every family: Ankita Sharma
From Raj-Shashi-Shammi Kapoor, Sunny-Bobby Deol To Boney-Anil-Sanjay Kapoor: Bhaigiri - The Famous Bollywood Brothers 849606
From Raj-Shashi-Shammi Kapoor, Sunny-Bobby Deol To Boney-Anil-Sanjay Kapoor: Bhaigiri – The Famous Bollywood Brothers
Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar to feature in Amazon miniTV's series helmed by Neeraj Pandey 849506
Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar to feature in Amazon miniTV’s series helmed by Neeraj Pandey
I like Teejay's spiritual nature the most: Karanvir Bohra 849409
I like Teejay’s spiritual nature the most: Karanvir Bohra
My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat: Kuldeep Singh 849372
My dream house should look like Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat: Kuldeep Singh

Latest Stories

Kajal Raghwani Exhibits Her Class In Simple Indian Wear; Enjoy This Here 849824
Kajal Raghwani Exhibits Her Class In Simple Indian Wear; Enjoy This Here
Abdu Rozik's fearful face-off, wild card entry shakes 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 849790
Abdu Rozik’s fearful face-off, wild card entry shakes ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Here comes the teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao! An interesting tale of two young brides getting lost! 849811
Here comes the teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao! An interesting tale of two young brides getting lost!
White Kurta, Baggy Jeans To Bold Black Bodycon: Sonam Bajwa's Guide To Transitional Essentials 849808
White Kurta, Baggy Jeans To Bold Black Bodycon: Sonam Bajwa’s Guide To Transitional Essentials
Actress Subhashree Ganguly Is All Elegance Personified In This Zari Saree; Take A Look 849804
Actress Subhashree Ganguly Is All Elegance Personified In This Zari Saree; Take A Look
How Karan Johar altered 'gender stereotypes' 849768
How Karan Johar altered ‘gender stereotypes’
Read Latest News