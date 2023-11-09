Sushi and Biryani will be my last meal on Earth: Sai Ketan Rao

Actor Sai Ketan Rao mesmerizes his fans with his dashing looks and stunning screen presence. He has played challenging lead roles in TV shows Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Chashni. He is presently seen in the enigmatic role of Agastya Singh Chaudhary in Star Plus’ Imlie. Sai is a foodie to the core and he loves trying out various cuisines.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sai Ketan Rao talks about his love for food. He gives an insight into his favourite cheat food, erotica food, the weirdest food he has eaten and also the midnight food that he likes.

Read here to know more about Sai’s likes.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pani Puri, Biryani and Cookies

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Sushi and Biryani

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Oops not my part, I don’t cook.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Nothing

Your erotica food?

Sushi again

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Had Parle G biscuits with water as my friend told me and they tasted amazing 😂

Midnight snack?

Soya Chaap or Anda Pav.

