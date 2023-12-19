I choose to balance my happiness and fitness: Aleya Ghosh

Aleya Ghosh the talented actress who is known for her portrayal in Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, is a fitness enthusiast. She has her own rigorous fitness schedule to keep her in the best of shape.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aleya talks about her fitness secrets and routine. You will know about her favourite exercises and her favourite daily routine.
Read on.
Cheat Food:
Golgappe, Chaat
Favourite Exercise:
Yoga
The purpose of exercise for you is:
Healthy body and mind
Fruit or juices:
Unstrained juices
Stairs or lift:
Stairs up to the 10th floor, lift thereafter
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Anise and turmeric water followed by meditation
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Cardio and Ddance
Yoga Or Weights:
Yoga always
Walking or Jogging:
Brisk walking
Your take on health supplements:
Giving more weightage to a nutrient-dense diet, I think supplements are for fulfilment and to avoid deficiency. It is essential too.
Best way to burn calories:
Brisk walking, cycling
Your take on six-pack abs:
It’s good if someone is working hard for it. But for me, to be healthy is more important than acquiring a flat stomach or six-pack abs. I prefer curves. Hence, I choose to balance my happiness and fitness.
Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:
To maintain healthy lifestyle and combat fatigue
One tip for everyday fitness:
Be happy and hydrated
Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series 36 Days
Exclusive: Sai Ballal to enter Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga
Exclusive: Hamari Devrani fame Krishna Gokani Thumbar returns to TV with Chand Jalne Laga