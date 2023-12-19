I choose to balance my happiness and fitness: Aleya Ghosh

Aleya Ghosh the talented actress who is known for her portrayal in Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, is a fitness enthusiast. She has her own rigorous fitness schedule to keep her in the best of shape.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aleya talks about her fitness secrets and routine. You will know about her favourite exercises and her favourite daily routine.

Read on.

Cheat Food:

Golgappe, Chaat

Favourite Exercise:

Yoga

The purpose of exercise for you is:

Healthy body and mind

Fruit or juices:

Unstrained juices

Stairs or lift:

Stairs up to the 10th floor, lift thereafter

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Anise and turmeric water followed by meditation

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Cardio and Ddance

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga always

Walking or Jogging:

Brisk walking

Your take on health supplements:

Giving more weightage to a nutrient-dense diet, I think supplements are for fulfilment and to avoid deficiency. It is essential too.

Best way to burn calories:

Brisk walking, cycling

Your take on six-pack abs:

It’s good if someone is working hard for it. But for me, to be healthy is more important than acquiring a flat stomach or six-pack abs. I prefer curves. Hence, I choose to balance my happiness and fitness.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

To maintain healthy lifestyle and combat fatigue

One tip for everyday fitness:

Be happy and hydrated

