Lifestyle | Home Decor

A window view with beach and sea would be perfect: Drishti Thakur

Drishti Thakur, who is known for her work in projects like Namak Issk Ka and Faltu, is in love with her house and hence she spoke on her home sweet home

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 11:36:24
Drishti Thakur, the young beauty, who is known for her work in projects like Namak Issk Ka and Faltu, is in love with her house, and hence she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner is my balcony because I can chill with my cup of coffee when I get time, I love to sit there in quiet and read books.

What should your dream house look like?

Honestly, I feel there should be comfort at your house. So I think it would be luxurious yet have a very comforting, homely vibe, not the very professional-looking luxurious homes.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Beige and white.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I feel my home will be my home, not a replica of someone else’s.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

It will certainly be my sister.

What should your window view look like?

I like the sea view, so definitely it should open to a beautiful view of a beach and sea.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

My house is a place that I have designed and set up, and thus there’s not a single part of my house that I don’t like or would like to change.

Wallpaper or paint?

Wallpaper because it changes the whole vibe of the place.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

