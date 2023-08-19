ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Tanisha doing the worst and ordering her men to kill Ayaan. This will be after Faltu will expose her game.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 13:12:16
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being kidnapped by Tanisha. Tanisha has however, made the Mittal family believe that Ayaan is elsewhere busy at work and is fine. However, we wrote about Ayaan escaping the clutches of captivity and calling Faltu to tell her that he has been kidnapped. However, before he could speak more, he was caught again and silenced.

Faltu has now reached the Mittal house to tell them the truth. Faltu will frame Tanisha and will catch her red-handed with Ayaan’s phone which will prove that she is hands in glove. However, even before Mittals will make their move, Tanisha will order her men to kill Ayaan. Tanisha will tell the family that if Ayaan cannot be hers, he will not be happy wit Faltu too, and that she has made arrangements for Ayaan never to return.

And when Faltu will be exposing Tanisha, the Mittals will get a call which will reveal that the body of Ayaan has been found.

OMG!!

Is Ayaan really dead?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

