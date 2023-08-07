ADVERTISEMENT
I believe in being minimalist when it comes to home décor: Kasturi Banerjjee

Kasturi Banerjjee, who is known for her work in project likes Kundali Bhagya, Asur 2 and City of Dreams Season 3, candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Aug,2023 12:11:46
Kasturi Banerjjee, who is known for her work in projects like Kundali Bhagya, Asur 2 and City of Dreams Season 3, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actress revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

Every part, every corner, and every inch of this house I have shaped out of my imagination. It is definitely not massive or spectacular, but it best suits our requirements.

What should your dream house look like?

Clean and spacious! I believe in being minimalist when it comes to home décor.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Colour combination would be either white and gold or ivory and yellow.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I want my space to represent my liking and my family’s liking, but I am not sure I would like to replicate it. I haven’t seen many, but I love what Mini Mathur and Tapsi Pannu have done with their abode.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family. I generally do these projects independently, so they will have no clue what they are walking into. I have always loved the look in their eyes when they walk in.

What should your window view look like?

In the ideal world, mountains and water are on one side, and the city view is on the other.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Maybe the duct area in the dry balcony

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

