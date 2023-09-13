Lifestyle | Home Decor

Living room and balcony are the favourite corners in my house: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actor Tushar Kawale

Tushar Kawale, who is currently seen as Mayank in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Sep,2023 14:36:20
Young and talented Tushar Kawale, who is known for his work in projects like Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, Molkki, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ke Ehsaas Ki, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and among others. The actor, who is currently seen as Mayank in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, is in love with his house. Tushar candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

Living room and balcony.

What should your dream house look like?

Classy. I like white walls and white furniture with artistic paintings on the wall.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White with warm colors like light blue, yellow and orange.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Akshay Kumar’s house.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

All my extended families and dear friends.

What should your window view look like?

I am a mountain person so mountain view.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love each and every corner.

But if you ask, I will say the washing machine area.

Wallpaper or paint

Overall paint but a little bit of wallpaper creativity should be there in the living area and kitchen.

