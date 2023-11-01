My dream house would look like a vintage Chettinad house in Thanjavur: Indira Krishna

Indira Krishna, who played the classy role of Vedika Dalmia in Colors’ recently show Saavi Ki Savaari, has grabbed her first historical show in Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare on Sony SAB. She is in love with her house, so she candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actress revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

In my temple area, I like to dress the idols and chant at times.

What should your dream house look like?

It would be a simple, vintage old Chettinad house in Thanjavur.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I am more of an earthy and rustic person so I like to go with colors that would relate to nature.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I love my own house, there’s always love and your fragrance at your own home which no celeb home would give.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My sister will be the first to be invited followed by my few good friends

What should your window view look like?

Sound of sea

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love every part of my house

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint and hand drawings