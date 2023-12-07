The favourite corner in my house is my balcony: Farman Haider

Farman Haider, who is known for featuring in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Saavi Ki Savaari and Namah, will be seen playing the hero in Aaina. The actor is in love with his house and candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My balcony, every time the weather is pleasant and I have time I like to sit and relax there.

What should your dream house look like?

Anywhere with my mom, dad, brother. Living in the same city as my family will be home.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would like some pieces which are black or grey and rest would be white or off white.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I think I’d make my own, don’t prefer taking someone else’s

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I think my Nani and Nana, I’m very close to them and fortunate enough to have them in my life. I would love to show them my own house.

What should your window view look like?

Overlooking greenery and mountains, preferably a high rise.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

None.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint and maybe wallpaper on few walls just to spice it up