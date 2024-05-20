Inside Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya’s Romantic Date In Greece

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, a couple adored by many, are currently basking in the beauty of Greece. Their undeniable chemistry and unwavering bond have earned them a special place in the hearts of their fans. Their public displays of affection are a testament to their love for each other. The actress recently shared photos from their romantic date in the town, giving their fans a glimpse into their blissful vacation.

Sharing insights from her romantic date in Greece, Disha dropped some cute and fun-filled pictures. Starting with the first click, where the couple delighted their fans with their ‘couple’ photo. In the sunkissed photo, the couple posed together, showcasing their big, bright smile. The singer and actor Rahul wore a simple white tee and a comfy jogger for his day out in Greece. In contrast, black glasses and boots completed his look. On the other hand, the actress looked gorgeous in a cute beige mini dress featuring cool prints in blue color. With sparkling flip-flops and glasses, she rocked her vacation vibe.

During their romantic date, Disha and Rahul explored the city, taking in the scenic views and strolling through the streets. They also indulged in some ice-creams to beat the heat. Rahul added a touch of romance to the date by surprising Disha with a pink rose, which brought a radiant smile to her face, a clear reflection of her love for the singer.