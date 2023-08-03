Two people can make any destination beautiful: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame

Young actor Syed Raza Ahmed who is presently seen playing the male lead in Zee TV’s popular show Meet, is unique in his thoughts about love and about his dream date destination.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Syed Raza talks about his thoughts on love and much more.

Read it here.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date can look like anything. For me, aesthetics and physicality are secondary. A dream date should be sane. It is very difficult to find sanity in people, so that matters to me a lot.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My all-time favourite is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. If Only is another movie which is a beautiful love story. Notting Hill is another.

What is your dream date destination?

I believe in this ideology that two people can make any place beautiful. It can be a chai ki tapri or the scenic mountains. A beautiful company is my dream date destination.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I can charm one off, but have never had a patao line. Charm is enough I suppose.

What does love mean to you?

I believe in the concept of Love. Love conquers all. Love can melt hearts, break laws, and bend rules, love is magic.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

I have two couples in mind. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. There is so much love and mutual respect between these couples.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I am very greedy, I want both.