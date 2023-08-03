ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

Two people can make any destination beautiful: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame

Syed Raza Ahmed the talented young actor who plays the lead in Zee TV's Meet, gets to talk about his thoughts on love and relationship. Read here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Aug,2023 14:39:55
Two people can make any destination beautiful: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame 840257

Young actor Syed Raza Ahmed who is presently seen playing the male lead in Zee TV’s popular show Meet, is unique in his thoughts about love and about his dream date destination.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Syed Raza talks about his thoughts on love and much more.

Read it here.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date can look like anything. For me, aesthetics and physicality are secondary. A dream date should be sane. It is very difficult to find sanity in people, so that matters to me a lot.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My all-time favourite is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. If Only is another movie which is a beautiful love story. Notting Hill is another.

What is your dream date destination?

I believe in this ideology that two people can make any place beautiful. It can be a chai ki tapri or the scenic mountains. A beautiful company is my dream date destination.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I can charm one off, but have never had a patao line. Charm is enough I suppose.

What does love mean to you? 

I believe in the concept of Love. Love conquers all. Love can melt hearts, break laws, and bend rules, love is magic.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)? 

I have two couples in mind. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. There is so much love and mutual respect between these couples.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I am very greedy, I want both.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Auto Draft 840187
Exclusive: Hardik Sangani to be a part of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
My fashion inspiration is Rekha ji: Geetanjali Mishra 840165
My fashion inspiration is Rekha ji: Geetanjali Mishra
Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai 840140
Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvi Omana after her forced break owing to dengue 839939
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvie Omana after her forced break owing to dengue
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur 839936
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 839927
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship gets Teji’s approval 840260
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship gets Teji’s approval
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai 840223
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider 840216
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad stops Simran from leaving Brar house 840212
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad stops Simran from leaving Brar house
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof 840195
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight 840204
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight
Read Latest News