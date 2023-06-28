ADVERTISEMENT
Ace Actor Ronit Roy's Business Venture

Ronit Roy is a talented actor in Hindi Television and the film industry. In this article, read about his business venture apart from acting in detail

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jun,2023 20:00:53
Ronit Roy is a renowned name in the industry. His dedication, passion, and acting skills carved a strong niche for him in entertainment. He won hearts with his performance on screen. He debuted in a Hindi film with Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. He has worked with actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and many others. Though his presence nowadays is sporadic, he made a career apart from acting through his business ventures.

Ronit Roy Business Venture

The actor has a great career as an actor and won several accolades for his acting. He started the business by founding Ace Security and Protection Agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP). It is an agency that gives personal and professional protection to A-listers from the entertainment world.

At present, the agency currently caters to Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, IPL Ex-Chairman Lalit Modi, and others.

Ronit Roy’s agency has also provided service to film projects like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Yaadein, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Armaan, and Saathiya.

The actor and businessman are quite active on his Instagram account and enjoy a fan following of 1 million. His profile feed is full of family and work-related photos and videos. His Television and film appearances are remarkable.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

