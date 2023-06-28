Ace Actor Ronit Roy's Business Venture

Ronit Roy is a renowned name in the industry. His dedication, passion, and acting skills carved a strong niche for him in entertainment. He won hearts with his performance on screen. He debuted in a Hindi film with Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. He has worked with actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and many others. Though his presence nowadays is sporadic, he made a career apart from acting through his business ventures.

Ronit Roy Business Venture

The actor has a great career as an actor and won several accolades for his acting. He started the business by founding Ace Security and Protection Agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP). It is an agency that gives personal and professional protection to A-listers from the entertainment world.

At present, the agency currently caters to Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, IPL Ex-Chairman Lalit Modi, and others.

Ronit Roy’s agency has also provided service to film projects like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Yaadein, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Armaan, and Saathiya.

The actor and businessman are quite active on his Instagram account and enjoy a fan following of 1 million. His profile feed is full of family and work-related photos and videos. His Television and film appearances are remarkable.

