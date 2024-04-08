Lifestyle | Travel

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are enjoying a vacation with their little daughter. Check out the photos from their family vacation

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently embarked on a delightful family vacation with their adorable daughter, Navya. Taking their Instagram handle, the couple shared photos from their vacation, which is a must-see.

For the vacation, Rahul and Disha opted for a seaside in a luxurious boat. And it seems like a perfect way to deal with the heat waves. The couple shared glimpses of their getaway on social media, showcasing precious moments spent together amidst picturesque landscapes.

To enjoy their time in all blue surroundings, the couple wore blue outfits and also the little one. Disha looked cool in a blue denim shirt and shorts, while Rahul looked uber cool in a sky-blue tee and black pants. The little one was the cutest in a blue and white striped monokini.

From posing for selfies and hopping on chips to sightseeing, their vacation seemed filled with love, laughter and cherished memories that would last a lifetime. Their beautiful smiles and blue skies looked mesmerising. This sea ride vacation seems new in the trend, and after Disha and Rahul, we even feel like we want a ride of marine life. The calm atmosphere with the cosy time was a perfect way to enjoy summer vacation.

Did you like Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s vacation with their daughter? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.