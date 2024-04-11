Here’s How Disha Parmar And Ashi Singh Enjoy Summer Vacation, Check Out

Summer is renowned for its allure of vacations, offering warmth, sunshine, and endless adventures. Families and couples flock to beaches, mountains, and exotic destinations, creating memories that last a lifetime. And so our beautiful Television divas, Disha Parmar, and Ashi Singh, are enjoying their summer vacation in a new way. So, let’s take a look below and find out.

Disha Parmar’s Summer Vacation Goals

The diva shared new photos on her Instagram handle, unveiling insights from her summer vacation. Well, her vacation was super fun sailing on a boat. Disha opted for a vacation, taking a ride on the beautiful blue sea with her husband, Rahul Vaidya, and cute little daughter, Navya. From enjoying a chilling drink to sightseeing, Disha’s summer vacation was all chill and adventurous. The cute selfies of the little family are serving ‘Family Goals’.

Ashi Singh’s Summer Vacation Goals

On the other hand, the Meet actress planned an adventurous trip to Uttrakhand, where she took a roller coaster ride in her car. Posing in the sunny weather on top of the car, the actress seems excited about her vacation. She looked cool in a blue zipper and joggers, donning black glasses. Exploring the mountains is the perfect way to embrace the chill of summer in the breezy, fresh nature.

So, where are you planning to go on summer vacation? Please share your views in the comments box.