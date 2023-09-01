Lifestyle | Travel

I wish to travel to my grandfather’s home in Arrah, Bihar: Azinkya Mishra of Kathaa Ankahee fame

Azinkya Mishra the popular child actor who is presently seen in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, talks about his favourite travel destinations and more. Read his insights here as he talks about his travel escapades.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Sep,2023 16:04:15
Child actor Azinkya Mishra who is presently seen as the lovable Aarav in the popular Sony TV show Kathaa Ankahee enjoys his travel trips to the core. He loves the road trips, especially the ones with family.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com. Azinkya Mishra talks about his favourite travel destinations and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Depends on where we are going. I like all mode of traveling.

Your most memorable travel was:

Varanasi trip on my mumma’s birthday in 2021.

Vacation spot you long to go:

My grandfather’s home in Arrah, Bihar

Your favorite travel buddy:

My family

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casuals

Your top three traveling essentials:

My hygiene kit, my tab (for education and entertainment) and my books

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With My Dad and Brother

Any road trip experience:

Yes, covered Bihar and UP tourism like Gaya, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Gahlor Ghati (Dashrath Manjhi), Mundeshwari Mata Temple, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, and Prayagraaj.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Singing, Dancing, and eating.

