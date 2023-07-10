ADVERTISEMENT
My most memorable travel was to London: Aasiyaa Kazi

Aasiyaa Kazi, who is currently enthralling audiences in Janam Janam Ka Saath, loves to travel and explore new places, reveals her travel buddy, road trip experience and more.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 11:48:11
Young diva Aasiyaa Kazi, who has entertained the masses in projects like Bandini, Na Bole Maine Tumne Kuch Kaha, Hitler Didi, and Balika Vadhu, is currently enthralling audiences in the TV show Janam Janam Ka Saath, loves to travel and explore new places. The actress got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I like to travel by car because I have claustrophobia, so I can’t travel by plane much, and I also have water phobia, so I can’t travel in a boat. So I feel that the car is the safest. Also, I love driving, and I feel that I automatically feel safe, relaxed, and happy whenever I am driving. So definitely the car.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was to London while doing my first show Bandini. I had gone to London for an event. It’s memorable because it was not just a professional but also a personal trip. So after doing my events, I stayed back, and London is a very beautiful place.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I think Amsterdam.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I think it can be anyone from my family because, honestly, until now, I have only travelled with my family. So yes, somebody from my family.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual, definitely casual. I find casual outfits very comfortable. And for me, style is comfort.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Definitely, it has to be hills. Something about hills and mountains attracts me; I feel at peace whenever I am in the mountains. Woh ek alag hi duniya lagti hai mujhe.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I am a very talkative person. I will get bored alone, so I don’t think I can ever imagine a solo trip. So definitely I love to travel with someone.

Any road trip experience:

I went with my cousin, and it was really fun. Fun isliye kyunki maine hamesha mere family ke saath hi travel kiya tha was the first time ki mein apne cousins ke sath gayi thi road trip par. So obviously that itself is memorable and you know, the entire drive we were eating along and relishing the local delicacies. We were playing antakshari, talking, and laughing, it was one of my best trips.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

It has to be definitely eating. Wherever I am, whether I am shooting or travelling or shopping, or even if I am at home, one thing that’s always on my mind is eating. So without any doubt or thinking, it has to be eating.

