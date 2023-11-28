Aashika Bhatia twirls with sass in green silk saree, see video

Aashika Bhatia, the quintessence of elegance and fashion, recently set the fashion scene ablaze with her stunning green silk saree, and boy, did she own it! The saree, adorned with ruffles and sequin tassels, is a visual delight that undoubtedly turned heads at any event she graced. It’s not just clothing; it’s a fashion statement, and Aashika rocked it with the flair of a true diva.

The cherry on top of this sartorial masterpiece was the stylish halter neck embellished blouse that Aashika chose to accompany the saree. The pairing showcased a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary chic, proving that sarees are anything but old-fashioned. With her blonde wavy hairdo, Aashika added a touch of modern glam to the traditional ensemble, making heads turn with every twirl.

But it doesn’t stop there – the diva’s sleek eyebrows, dewy winged eyes, and nude lips brought out the best in her features, enhancing the overall elegance of the look. Aashika’s choice of ear studs added a subtle yet perfect finishing touch, proving that sometimes, less is more.

Known for her stellar work on television, Aashika Bhatia has seamlessly transitioned into the role of a beloved influencer, captivating hearts both on and off the screen. Her recent stint on Bigg Boss 16 only firmed her status as a fashion icon. So, if you’re in need of some saree inspiration for the next big event, take a page out of Aashika’s style diary and sashay into the spotlight with confidence and grace!