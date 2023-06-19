Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal just melted ours with an utterly adorable Father’s Day moment! The glamorous diva took to her social media handle to share a picture that encapsulates pure love and joy.

Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable picture of Gautam and son Neil

We can see Gautam Kitchlu, is seated with their bundle of cuteness, Neil Kitchlu, perched on his lap. The giggles and smiles that fill the air as this father-son duo share a delightful moment together, perfectly captured for eternity. Kajal, the queen of capturing precious memories, shared this heartwarming snapshot and couldn’t resist expressing her delight. With a touch of humor and oodles of affection, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Neil’s favorite person! (And mine as well!) The best gift @neil_kitchlu could ever give you is saying ‘paapaa’ on a loop.” Oh, Kitchlu, you lucky dad, to have such an adorable little one repeating your name with such enthusiasm! It’s moments like these that make us appreciate the magic of fatherhood, the unbreakable bond between a child and their superhero dad. Kudos to Kajal for capturing this priceless moment, reminding us all that on this special day, it’s not just the gifts we give, but the love we share that truly matters.

What’s more we are loving how the father-son duo twinned in bright yellow together.

Here take a look at the adorable picture-

Are you awed with the picture above like we are? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Here’s to all the wonderful fathers out there who fill our lives with love, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime. Happy Father’s Day!