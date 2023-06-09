ADVERTISEMENT
Adorable: Vignesh Shivan shares unseen picture of Nayanthara and son, celebrating their 1st anniversary

Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handle to share an unseen picture of Nayanthara with their son, celebrating their 1st anniversary. Sharing the picture, Vignesh wrote an overwhelming note along

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 14:30:19
Love is in the air as Vignesh Shivan, the doting partner and proud father, shares an absolutely adorable and unseen picture of Nayanthara and their son, marking their 1st anniversary. The picture captures a beautiful moment of pure joy and happiness, radiating from this loving family.

Vignesh Shivan’s heart-warming post for Nayanthara

With hearts melting all around, we can’t help but be enchanted by the love and warmth depicted in this snapshot. It’s a celebration of love, parenthood, and the unbreakable bond they share. Vignesh Shivan’s gesture of sharing this precious memory with the world brings a smile to our faces and fills our hearts with joy. As we witness this delightful glimpse into their lives, we can’t help but be reminded of the power of love and the magic it creates. Let’s raise a toast to this beautiful family and wish them a lifetime of happiness, love, and many more unforgettable moments!

Sharing the adorable picture, he wrote, “1 year filled with a lotta moments !
Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks ! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! holding everything together , together with my – My Uyirs & Ulagams The strength given by the family makes all the difference ! blessed with the best of people striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

