Ananya Panday sends heartfelt birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, the latest couple of Bollywood, are often spotted together at various events, has sparked the curiosity of fans and media alike. Today, on Aditya’s 38th birthday, Ananya took to social media to express her affectionate wishes, adding more fuel to the ongoing rumors.

Ananya, known for her charm both on and off the screen, turned to her Instagram handle to extend birthday wishes to Aditya. She shared a captivating picture of the actor on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a heartfelt message, saying, “Happy birthday AD @adityaroykapur,” followed by a rollercoaster emoji and a heart emoji. As a sweet gesture, she also added the romantic track “Hearts Beats Slow” by Angus and Julia Stone to the post.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been riding high on success, earning accolades for his role in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager. In this gripping series, he shared the screen with veterans like Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. The birthday boy is set to enthrall audiences in Anurag Basu’s upcoming project titled “Metro…In Dino.” The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

On the other hand, Ananya has been basking in the success of her recent film, Dream Girl 2, which received rave reviews from audiences. Looking ahead, Ananya is gearing up for her next project, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” where she will share the screen with talented actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, among others.