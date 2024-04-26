Ananya Pandey & Aditya Roy Kapur Steal The Spotlight Twinning In Traditional Attire At Screening Of Heeramandi

The rumored couple of Bollywood Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur never fail to hint that they are dating. Whether vacationing together or getting snapped at events that time together, their chemistry wherever they go can be seen clearly. This time, the couple looked as gorgeous as ever, gracing their look in traditional attire at the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming show Heeramandi.

On the red carpet of the screening, Ananya graced their look in a beautiful royal blue salwar suit. The outfit has beautifully crafted flowers, creating a wow appearance. The deep neck raises the hotness bar. In contrast, the velvet touch looks elegant. She pairs her look with a matching bottom and a plain silk dupatta with a golden border. However, her rosy pink makeup, pink lips, winged eyeliner, beautiful bindi, and gajra bun made her look nothing short of a fairytale princess.

On the other hand, Aditya grabbed attention with his charming personality while wearing a black suit. He paired the suit with a blue shirt that matched Ananya’s outfit and rocked his style like a pro. With a funky hairstyle, structured beard, and black shoes, he rounded his look to perfection.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an OTT web series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.